Dingsheng Minerals to build heavy sands port in Mozambique

Chinese miner Dingsheng Minerals expects to obtain within a matter of days a licence to begin building a port in Chongoene in southern Mozambique, Rádio Moçambique reports, citing an official of the company.

The official said the purpose of the port in Gaza province would be to handle exports of heavy sands, according to a report carried by the Mozambican state-run radio station on Monday.

To begin with, the port will be capable of loading ships with capacity for 5,000 tonnes of bulk cargo each, but Dingsheng Minerals means to build eventually a breakwater 2 km long, to allow very large bulk carriers to use the facility, the station quotes the official as saying.

In January a Rádio Moçambique report quoted Secretary of State in the province of Gaza, Amosse Macamo, as saying the Dingsheng Minerals facility for processing heavy sands in Chibuto, also in Gaza province, had begun exporting titanium.