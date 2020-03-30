Developer says Chinese investors eyeing Portuguese housing

An executive of a property developer in Portugal has said Chinese potential investors have been asking about the housing it is building, Expresso reports.

The Portuguese newspaper quotes Vanguard Properties Executive Director José Cardoso Botelho as saying the inquiries are made over the Internet.

Mr Cardoso Botelho said he believed demand from investors in general for Portuguese property would recover quickly after the novel coronavirus pandemic was over, and that demand from foreign investors in particular would recover once international air transport returned to normal.

The instability of financial markets and low interest rates will make property a more attractive option for investors, Expresso quotes Mr Cardoso Botelho as saying.