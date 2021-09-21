Deputy Secretary-General of Forum Macao Mr Ding Tian interviewed by media representatives

Forum Macao’s Extraordinary Ministerial Conference is scheduled to take place in the second half of October. On September 21, Deputy Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao Mr Ding Tian was interviewed by representatives from a number of media outlets, to discuss a range of topics, including: the Extraordinary Ministerial Conference’s background; the results achieved so far by Forum Macao; and Macao’s role as platform between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries.

Mr Tian was interviewed by representatives of, respectively: the online version of China Daily; Macao Daily News; TDM; and Revista Macau.