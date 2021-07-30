Deputy minister calls for more Sino-Mozambican farm trade

Mozambican Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Olegário dos Anjos Banze is seeking to expand Sino-Mozambicantrade in agricultural produce, the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs says.

Mr Banze said so when he and Permanent Representative of China to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization Guang Defu met on Tuesday to talk about exchanges of farming technology, according to a written statement issued by the Chinese ministry the day after.

Mr Banze thanked China for setting up the Sino-Mozambican model farm in Maputo to improve farming techniques and farm output in his country, saying the model farm has encouraged Mozambicans to become more knowledgeable farmers, and has improved their lives.

Mr Guang invited representatives of Mozambique to attend the China International Import Expo in November to promote sales of Mozambican produce such as cashew nuts, sisal and beans.