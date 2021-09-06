Demand prompts Dahua Technology to open showroom in Portugal

Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd, a supplier of security technology for the Internet of Things, says it will open a showroom in the Portuguese capital, Lisbon, next month.

Chinese state-owned Dahua Technology announced in writing last week that it is opening the showroom in response to demand in Portugal.

The company says the staff will give technical advice and after-sales support, and hold training courses leading to qualifications in the fields of video surveillance, parking and traffic management, and intelligent buildings.

Portugal and Spain are important markets for Dahua Technology because of their combined weight in the greater European market, the company says.

The Dahua Technology announcement says the company has made sales all over the world, notable customers in Brazil being the organisers of the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, and the international airport in São Paulo.