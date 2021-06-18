Demand from China boosting Brazilian exports of cotton

Strong demand from China has increased exports of cotton by Brazil to 2.24 million tonnes so far in the year ending June 30, or 23 per cent more than in the corresponding period a year ago, the Brazilian Association of Cotton Producers, or Abrapa, says, citing Brazilian official figures.

China was the biggest buyer of those exports, buying 31 per cent, according to a written statement issued by Abrapa last week.

China bought 700,000 tonnes of Brazilian cotton, 22 per cent more than a year ago, the association says.

In the past two months Abrapa has made agreements to cooperate with the China Cotton Association and the China National Cotton Exchange, its statement quotes Abrapa President Júlio Busato as saying.