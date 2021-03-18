Delegation of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of Jiangsu Province visited the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao

Deputy Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao), Mr Ding Tian, received on March 17 a delegation headed by the Coordinator of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of Jiangsu Province, Mr Fei Shaoyun.

The two sides exchanged opinions on strengthening cooperation, boosting Macao’s platform role between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries, and the promotion of economic and trade matters between Jiangsu and the Portuguese-speaking Countries. They also discussed economy and commerce topics, education and training, health and epidemic-control and prevention, andcooperation in the fields of culture and arts.