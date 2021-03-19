Delegation of Shenzhen People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries visited the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao

Deputy Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao), Mr Ding Tian, received on March 19 a delegation headed by Vice-President of Shenzhen People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, Mr Gu Ting.

The two sides exchanged opinions on Macao’s platform role between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries, and the promotion of economic and trade cooperation between municipalities and provinces in Mainland China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries.