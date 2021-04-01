Forum Macao News

Delegation from the Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the Qingdao Municipal Government visits Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao

01-04-2021
On April 1, Deputy Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao), Mr Ding Tian, welcomed to the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao a delegation from the Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the Qingdao Municipal Government. The visiting delegation was headed by Mr Qu Keshi, Deputy Coordinator of the Office.

The two sides exchanged views on Macao’s role as a cooperation platform, and on boosting ties between the two bodies. They also discussed topics related to promotion of economic and trade cooperation between the Portuguese-speaking Countries and provinces and municipalities of Mainland China.

