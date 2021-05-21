Delegation from the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Co-operation and Development Fund visits Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao

On May 20, Deputy Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao) Mr Ding Tian met at the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao with a delegation from the China-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Co-operation and Development Fund. The visiting delegation was headed by the Fund’s President, Mr Mei Shiwen.

Among other topics, the two sides exchanged views on how to strengthen the operations and management of the Fund in order to increase its impact, and talked about cooperation in the investment sector between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries.