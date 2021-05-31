Delegation from Qingdao Municipality visits Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao

On May 28, Deputy Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao), Mr Ding Tian, welcomed to the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao a delegation from Qingdao Municipality. The visiting delegation was headed by Ms Luan Xin, Deputy Mayor of Qingdao.

The two sides exchanged views related to boosting the promotion of economic and trade cooperation between Qingdao Municipality and the Portuguese-speaking Countries, making full use of Macao’s role as a cooperation platform. The visit also was to strengthen the ties between Qingdao and Forum Macao.