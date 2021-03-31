Delegation from public broadcaster TDM visits Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao

A delegation from Macao public broadcaster TDM, S.A., led by Executive Commission President Ms Lo Song Man, visited on March 30 the headquarters of the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao). The visiting party had a meeting with officials from the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao, including: Deputy Secretary-General (appointed by the Portuguese-speaking Countries), Mr Paulo Jorge Rodrigues do Espírito Santo; Coordinator of the Liaison Office, Ms Maria João Bonifácio; Coordinator of the Support Office, Ms Teresa Mok; and the Representatives of Portuguese-speaking Countries to the Permanent Secretariat.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed plans for future cooperation, making use of the existing partnerships between TDM and broadcasters in Portuguese-speaking Countries. It was stated that TDM aimed to produce new programmes highlighting features of Portuguese-speaking Countries, in order to promote their culture to audiences in Mainland China and in Macao.

The representatives from TDM and from Forum Macao stated their willingness to continue maintaining close links, in order to: advance Macao’s role as a cooperation platform between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries; strengthen collaboration between both China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries in a number of areas, including training and exchanges for broadcasting staff; and boost mutual understanding of the respective media environments.