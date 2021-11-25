Degree programme in Chinese studies attracts Cabo Verdeans

The University of Cabo Verde has accepted 15 of the 20 applicants so far for places in its programme leading to a bachelor’s degree in Chinese language, literature and culture, Lusa reports.

The Portuguese news agency says the university began offering last month the five-year degree programme in Chinese studies, the first in Cabo Verde.

The report quotes University of Cabo Verde Rector Judite do Nascimento as saying the programme will be taught at the branch of the Confucius Institute on the new campus of her university in Praia, which China paid for.

Four teachers from a university in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong and three Chinese living in Cabo Verde will be in charge of teaching the programme, Lusa says.