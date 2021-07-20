Dealer sees potential for sales of Vinho Verde in China

China Wines & Spirits sees a chance to sell more Portuguese wine in China, Lusa reports, citing an executive of the importer of wine.

The Portuguese news agency quotes China Wines & Spirits General Manager Francisco Henriques, a Portuguese, as saying there is potential in particular for greater sales of Vinho Verde, a light variety of Portuguese wine, because it goes together well with Chinese food, and suits the climate in China.

Mr Henriques said the Chinese market for wine was dynamic, always looking for novelties, and that Portuguese wine could be the next big thing there.

More people are needed in China to promote sales of Portuguese wine and make the most of the revolution in retailing caused by online commerce, Lusa quotes Mr Henriques as saying.

Last year the European Commission announced that a Sino-EU protected designation of origin agreement covers five types of Portuguese wine: Alentejo, Dão, Douro, port and Vinho Verde.