New accord to help companies in China tap Brazilian market

LIDE China, a branch of an association of Brazilian business executives, and five Chinese enterprises have agreed to set up an arrangement for helping companies in China find companies in Brazil to do business with, the Xiamen Daily reports.

The Chinese newspaper says the agreement was signed during a seminar about investing in Brazil held online last week by the BRICS Partnership on New Industrial Revolution Innovation Center.

Reinaldo Ravelli of Brazilian law firm Trench Rossi Watanabe told the seminar about legal and tax aspects of investing in Brazil, the report says.

It says the innovation centre was established last year and has since collaborated with Brazilian institutions to advertise the southern Chinese city of Xiamen, to draw Brazilian companies to the city, and to help Chinese enterprises do business aboard, the Xiamen Daily says.