Deal intended to spur sales of Angolan food, drink in China

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Angola and the China-Africa Economic and Trade Cooperation Promotion and Innovation Demonstration Park have agreed to cooperate, Expansão reports.

The Angolan newspaper says their agreement, signed on Wednesday, is meant to spur sales at the park, in the central Chinese province of Hunan, of Angolan farm produce such as bananas, cassava, coffee and peanuts.

The report says the chamber will draw up a list of Angolan goods sellable in China, and a list of Chinese goods and services in most demand in Angola.

The agreement covers cooperation, transfers of technology, and the promotion of investment in businesses such as agriculture, tourism, and education and training, the report says.

Expansão quotes Hunan Provincial Department of Commerce deputy director, Li Xinqiu, as voicing hope that the parties will together take opportunities to do business, for their mutual benefit.