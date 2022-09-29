DAH Solar visits the Brazilian company OIW Solar

OIW Solar, the new subsidiary of the Brazilian manufacturer and distributor of optical network equipment, OIW, was visited by representatives of DAH Solar, a Chinese producer of photovoltaic modules. The person in charge of OIW showed the company’s facilities in Taquari (RS), providing details about the logistics operation and the six distribution centers in different regions of the country.

The head of the OIW underlined that this was a very fruitful visit, in which they had the opportunity to strengthen networking and strengthen their ties even more.

OIW Solar started its operations in the states of the South region and in São Paulo. In early 2023, it will operate throughout the whole country. OIW is the largest importer of fiber optic cables for telecommunications in Brazil, and OIW Solar was created for the distribution of photovoltaic generators.