Curitiba will receive a eVTOL flight test from the Chinese company EHang

The Mayor of Curitiba, Rafael Greca, received the AT Global team, a representative of the Chinese company Guangzhou EHang Intelligent Technology in Brazil, and opened the doors of the city for the company to start operations and carry out the feasibility studies for the eVTOL take-offs.

EHang’s intention is that a first demonstration, still without crew, will be held during the fourth edition of the Smart City Expo Curitiba, which will be held between the 22nd and 24th of March.

The AT Global team presented the Mayor of Curitiba with a miniature replica of the eVTOL EH216 AAV, the model manned flights for two passengers that is already tested and available in other markets.

(Source: G1)