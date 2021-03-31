Culture of lusophone world on show in Macao Week in Hangzhou

Among the features of Macao Week in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou last week were Portuguese folk dancing, Macanese cuisine and products of the Portuguese-speaking world, all meant to entice Mainland Chinese tourists to visit Macao, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) says.

The MGTO issued a written statement saying Macao Week lasted four days.

The office says the Portuguese folk dancing was meant to illustrate the diversity of the culture of Macao.

The MGTO says it put up a booth in the pedestrian precinct in the popular Hubin Pedestrian Street to display the products of lusophone countries.

Two chefs renowned in Macao, Antonieta Manhão and Rita Cabral, introduced Hangzhou chefs to Macanese cuisine, the office says.

The Macanese Gastronomic Brotherhood and the Grand Hyatt Hangzhou hotel are getting together to offer a Macanese buffet at the hotel in the middle of next month, to show how Cantonese and Portuguese culture blend in Macao, according to the MGTO statement.