Cultural celebrations of the 48th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Brazil started in Brazil

Brazil and China’s diplomatic ties will have been established for 48 years on August 15. As a way to commemorate the occasion, the Chinese Embassy in Brazil and the Bank of Brazil Cultural Center are promoting the exhibition Através do Tempo, starting on last Thursday, with the exhibition of contemporary Chinese cinematographic productions in Brasília, Rio de Janeiro, and Sao Paulo.

The exhibition features excellent films with Portuguese subtitles, such as “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”, “Ocean Heaven”, “Brotherhood of Blades”, etc. Through audiovisual works, including feature films and anime, the general audience will have the chance to experience Chinese history, culture, and society.

In 1974, China and Brazil formally established diplomatic relations. Since then, relations between the two countries have strengthened over time, becoming a role model for solidarity, collaboration, and cooperative growth.