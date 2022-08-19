Cultural activities celebrate 48th anniversary of China-Brazil relations

The Chinese Embassy in Brazil and the Bank of Brazil Cultural Center have been holding a series of celebrations – including a Chinese culture week with film exhibitions – since 14th of August to commemorate the 48th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Attendees can try on traditional Chinese opera makeup, Beijing Opera costumes, make Chinese lanterns and perform Tai Chi movements.

Jin Hongjun, the charge d’affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Brazil, said in a video speech that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Brazil, the relationship between the two countries has become increasingly mature and stable.

The offline cultural activities were concluded on Sunday. After that, an exhibition of Chinese film and television works will be held from August 16 to 28. All films on display will be in Mandarin with Portuguese subtitles, including “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”, “Mei Lanfang”, “Ocean Paradise” and so on.