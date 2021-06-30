CULines to start container service between Ningbo and Santos

CULines, together with another Chinese company, state-owned COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers Co. Ltd, will start on July 15 an express direct shipping service carrying containers between the eastern Chinese port of Ningbo and the southern Brazilian port of Santos, CULines says.

The ship Cosco Shipping Honor is due to complete the outward leg of its first commercial voyage on the route on August 17th, CULines announced in writing on Monday.

Customers in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Haiphong and Ho Chi Minh City can ship goods to Ningbo for onward shipment to Santos, CULines says.

It says it will begin other international shipping services to make up for the shortfall in such services from China due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CULines says it will start one container service, between China and the Philippines, on July 2, and another, between China and Thailand, on July 15.