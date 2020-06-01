CTG, EDP investing in wind power generation in Brazil

China Three Gorges Corp. (CTG) and Energias de Portugal SA (EDP) are jointly building wind farms in Brazil, Reuters reports, quoting the vice-president of CTG’s Brazilian unit, Evandro Vasconcelos.

The news agency quotes Mr Vasconcelos as saying in a webcast on Thursday that Chinese state-owned CTG is considering expanding its investment in wind power and solar power in Brazil.

Mr Vasconcelos thinks the Covid-19 pandemic may lead to mergers and acquisitions in the Brazilian electricity industry, Reuters says.

Last year Reuters quoted CTG, which owns 23 percent of EDP, the biggest single stake, as saying it will remain a long-term investor in EDP.