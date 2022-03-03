CTCE completes construction of highway in northern Angola

China Tiesiju Civil Engineering Group Co. Ltd (CTCE) has finished building 76 km of highway in the northern Angolan province of Uige, linking Quitexe and Ambuila, which are together home to 100,000 people, the China Daily says.

A subsidiary of Chinese state-owned CTCE, First Engineering Co. Ltd, was in charge of the work, which was completed last Saturday, the Chinese state-run newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The report quotes the project leader, Duan Shiqi, as saying the work began in 2017 and employed 193 Angolans.

Mr Duan said CTCE was still working on 12 other projects in Angola.

The Uige highway will spur the development of the economy in border areas of Angola, he said.

It will serve factories, farms and dozens of villages of various sizes that lie along its route, the China Daily quotes Uige Vice-governor António Rosário Alex Mutunda as saying.