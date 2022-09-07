CSC’s pig iron plant is nearly finished

The factory for pig iron production, owned by the Angolan company Companhia Siderúrgica do Cuchi (CSC) and located in the province of Cuando Cubango, could be completed before the end of this year, with the arrival in Angola of the last equipments as required by the initial tests, which were acquired from Brazil. Currently, the vessel with cargo has already left the country and should dock at the port of Luanda within the next 45 days.

CSC expects a daily production of 250 tons of pig iron from the factory, which will be exported to the world’s largest consumers of this material, China and the United States of America, in addition to satisfying national demand.

Since last year, CSC has exported three ships loaded with pig iron ore from the Port of Namibe, two with 61,000 tons each and one with 30,000 tons, with the main destination being China and the United States.