CRRC Tangshan gets go-ahead to make coaches for Oporto metro

The operator of the Metro do Porto, the metropolitan railway in the northern Portuguese city of Oporto, has asked China Railway Rolling Stock Corp. (CRRC) Tangshan Co. Ltd to go ahead with making passenger coaches for its network, CRRC Tangshan says.

The Chinese state-owned company announced in writing that the go-ahead was given in a videoconference of executives of the buyer and seller.

The announcement quotes CRRC Tangshan Chairman Hou Zhigang as promising efficient delivery.

The order is the first the company has received for rolling stock for an urban railway in the European Union, CRRC Tangshan says.

In a separate report, Lusa quotes the Metro do Porto operator as saying it believes deliveries will begin next year.

In January the Metro do Porto ordered from CRRC Tangshan 18 coaches together worth 49.6 million euros (about US$58 million), the Portuguese news agency says.