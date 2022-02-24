CRRC Tangshan competing to supply Portuguese firm with rolling stock

China Railway Rolling Stock Corp. Tangshan Co. Ltd (CRRC Tangshan) is among the six bidders to supply Portuguese operator of passenger trains CP – Comboios de Portugal with rolling stock for its provincial and suburban services, CP says.

Three companies acting on their own and three consortiums have made bids, CP announced in writing on Monday.

CP says only the bidders that meet the technical and financial standards it has set will remain in contention to win its order.

Those that meet the standards will be invited to submit proposals to supply 117 powered passenger cars, and build a workshop for maintaining the rolling stock, the CP announcement says.