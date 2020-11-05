CrediGo boss acknowledges Chinese influence on his start-up

The advanced wireless telecommunications business in China has greatly influenced Brazilian financial technology start-up CrediGo, the MBA China website reports, citing CrediGo Chief Executive and co-founder Bruno Chan.

The website quotes Mr Chan, a Brazilian of Chinese descent, as saying in an interview that experience he gained while studying at Tsinghua University in Beijing from 2016 to 2018 helped him launch a smartphone application intended to increase financial inclusion in Brazil.

The report says Mr Chan met Stone Zheng, a Chinese entrepreneur who later joined him in founding CrediGo, at the university.

CrediGo was invited to join the Chinese branch of Silicon Valley accelerator Y Combinator, reaching the shortlist of 22 start-ups chosen from among 1,700 enterprises, the report says.

CrediGo has over 250,000 users of its app and hopes to have over 3 million by the end of 2020, the MBA China website says.