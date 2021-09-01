CRCC to build electricity substations to serve Angolan mines

State-owned China Railway Construction Corp. Ltd (CRCC) has won a contract to build electricity substations in the western Angolan province of Malanje, the Xinhua Silk Road website reports.

The substations will distribute electricity to manganese mines in Malanje, and help alleviate a shortage of power in the area, according to a report carried by the Chinese government-run website on Monday.

The report says CRCC will also build transmission lines, a distribution network and other facilities.

A CRCC subsidiary in Angola, China Civil Engineering Construction Corp. (CCECC), will do the work, the Xinhua Silk Road website says.

Last week CCECC announced that it had agreed to build infrastructure for the Kitota manganese mines in Malanje, improving mining operations there and boosting development of the economy of western Angola.