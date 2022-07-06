CRCC completed the construction of the Cabinda water supply project in Angola

The construction of the water supply project, implemented by the Chinese state-owned company China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC), was completed and went into operation on last Thursday in Cabinda province, Angola.

The water supply project is comprised of 74 centralized points, with the capacity to supply 50,000 cubic meters of water per day, covering 24,000 families and 92% of urban areas in Cabinda. The system can provide water around the clock and significantly reduce water shortages for local industries, schools, port transport, etc.

The CRCC said that strengthening the water supply system of Cabinda will increase the quality of water delivered to 30,000 inhabitants of the capital and the neighboring district of Lândana.