CRBC to develop waterfront on south side of Angolan capital

The subsidiary in Angola of state-owned China Road and Bridge Corp. (CRBC) has taken the contract to develop the Marginal da Corimba waterfront, which will stretch southward from Luanda, Expansão reports.

The Angolan newspaper quotes Angolan Minister of Public Works and Land Planning Manuel Tavares de Almeida as having said in May that the waterfront project would improve underused areas.

The report says the contract was signed yesterday.

The CRBC subsidiary has undertaken over 130 projects in Angola, including construction of the port of Caio in the north, Expansão says, citing the Angolan investment and export promotion agency, Aipex.

In 2018 another Angolan newspaper, O País, reported that US$1.3 billion was to be spent in Luanda on reclaiming 400 hectares of land from the sea for a highway, marina facilities and a fishing port.