CR20 builds school for 600 children in northern Angola

The Angolan subsidiary of state-owned China Railway 20 Bureau Group Corp. (CR20) has built a school with the capacity for over 600 pupils in the northern Angolan city of Caconda, according to the People’s Daily.

The city previously had insufficient facilities for education, the Chinese Communist Party newspaper reported last Saturday.

The report quotes Caconda Municipal Administrator Nandim Capenda as saying when CR20 formally turned over the school last December that the city welcomes contributions by the company to its infrastructure.

The local authorities said when the school was turned over that it would have 12 classrooms paid for by the public sector.

So far CR20 has built four schools in Angola, in the provinces of Huíla, Cuíto and Lubango, the People’s Daily says.