CPFL organizes a campaign to raise knowledge of the electrical network

With the support of the Brazilian Electricity Consumer Council, CPFL Energia conducted on last Thursday a campaign to raise awareness for more than 90 students in the 6th grade of the Escola Estadual João Batista Gasparin, in São Carlos, Brazil. CPFL is the third-largest private power generator in Brazil, whose parent company is the Chinese State Grid.

This activity of CPFL aims to make students aware of the safe and responsible use of electricity to contribute to a better and more sustainable life.

With more than 10 million customers in 687 cities spread across the states of São Paulo, Rio Grande do Sul, Minas Gerais and Paraná, CPFL has a portfolio based on renewable energy such as large hydroelectric plants, wind farms, biomass thermal plants, small hydroelectric power plants and solar power plants.