COVID-19 jabs administered in China City emporium in Angola

On its opening day, a vaccination centre in China City, one of the largest Chinese retailing emporiums in Angola, administered vaccines against COVID-19 to about 300 people, the Angola Chinese News website reports.

The website says the health authorities in the municipality of Viana on the outskirts of Angolan capital Luanda opened the vaccination centre on Tuesday.

The report says Chinese living in Angola donated a television set for the centre on Monday, along with materials meant to help a drive to inoculate people with a high level of mobility such as shop staff, restaurant staff and delivery workers.

As of next Wednesday China City will deny admission to people eligible for vaccination that are still unvaccinated, the report says.

The Angolan national inoculation campaign uses the vaccine devised by Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd of China, doses of which were donated by the Chinese government, the Angola Chinese News website says.