Counselor of the Brazilian embassy in China admires China’s power grid innovation and seeks cooperation

On the 9th of August, more than 80 foreign diplomats and officials from international organizations stationed in China visited the State Grid Corporation of China.

While visiting the State Grid UHV test base, Joao Batista Magalhaes, counselor of the Brazilian embassy in China appreciated China’s achievement in developing power transmission and called Brazil a “beneficiary” of the progressive technology.

The counselor mentioned a power transmission project conducted by the State Grid in 2019. The over 2,500-kilometer-long power line has transmitted electricity from Brazil’s north to south, meeting the power needs of tens of millions of residents.

Magalhaes expected a closer tie with the State Grid and welcomed expanded investment into Brazil.