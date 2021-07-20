Cooperation by China, lusophone Africa discussed in Macao

The prospects for cooperation by China and Portuguese-speaking parts of Africa were discussed in a seminar held on the campus of the City University of Macau, the People’s Daily reports.

The Chinese Communist Party newspaper says the City University of Macau and Joaquim Chissano University in Mozambique jointly put on the seminar.

The event assembled online last week academics and officials in Macao, mainland China, Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique, Portugal, and São Tomé and Príncipe, who talked about cultural exchanges and sustainable development, the report says.

It quotes City University of Macau Rector Jun Liu as saying the seminar was meant to contribute to the development of China, and to help satisfy demand for academic research into lusophone countries in Africa.

His university took the opportunity to publish an academic study in Chinese on Guinea-Bissau, and a book in Chinese about diplomatic relations between China and lusophone island states, the People’s Daily says.