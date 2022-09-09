Cooperation bewteen Guangdong and Macao promotes traditional Chinese medicine in the Portuguese-speaking market

At the health services exhibition of the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services held in Beijing from September 1 to 5, the Traditional Chinese Medicine Science and Technology Industrial Park of Cooperation between Guangdong and Macao showed its public services and achievements in the development of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), which aims to promote it in Portuguese-speaking countries.

As the first project implemented under the Framework Agreement on Cooperation bewteen Guangdong and Macao, the Park was officially launched in Hengqin, Guangdong Province, in April of 2011. The Park is dedicated to industry-university-research integration and globalization of TCM as well as accelerating the development of the healthcare industry in this region.

By now the Industrial Park has co-organized 17 training and study programs, which are attended by the staff, technicians and doctors of public hospitals from Portuguese-speaking countries.