Consumer rights pacts link Macao to Timor-Leste, Mozambique

The Macao Consumer Council says it now has agreements to cooperate with TANE Konsumidor, its counterpart in Timor-Leste, and ProConsumers, its counterpart in Mozambique.

The agreements, signed late last year, entail the referral of consumer complaints in Timor-Leste or Mozambique to mainland China via Macao, and vice-versa, and call for appropriate responses, such as mediation, within 15 days, the council announced in writing on Tuesday.

Separately, the council newsletter says the council agreed to cooperate with the two parties in training staff, share information, and jointly arrange instructional events.

The Macao Consumer Council struck similar agreements with Portugal in 2018 and Brazil in 2019.