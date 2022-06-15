Consul-General of Portugal in Macao and Hong Kong praises resilience of Portuguese in Macao

The Consul-General of Portugal in Macao and Hong Kong, Paulo Cunha-Alves, praised the Portuguese resilience in fighting the pandemic, as well as the work of the Portuguese Agency for Foreign Investment and Commerce (AICEP) and IPOR – Portuguese Institute of the Orient, on the Day of Portugal, Cames and the Portuguese Communities Day.

According to Paulo Cunha-Alves, the Portuguese community in Macao has demonstrated resilience and determination in fighting the pandemic, accepting sacrifices and constraints imposed by the rules in place since February 2020.

The diplomat noted that Portugal’s relations with China are secular and that this is due to Macao’s role. He also stressed that the promotion of the Portuguese language remains a priority and that it is essential to develop tourism between Portugal and Macao and further develop student exchanges.