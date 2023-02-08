Governor of São Paulo discusses expansion of partnerships with the Consul General of China in São Paulo

On the afternoon of the 1st of February, the governor of the State of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, met with China’s Consul General in São Paulo, Chen Peijie, to discuss future cooperation actions between the country and the state. In 2022, the trade flow between the two parties reached US$29.1 billion, with the state leading the Brazilian ranking of imports from China.

Agriculture, technology, energy and education were some of the areas highlighted by the governor during the meeting. He said that soon there will be a State Government mission to visit BYD, the company responsible for manufacturing vehicles powered by clean and sustainable energy, which will serve line 17 of the São Paulo metro (Gold Line).

Freitas and Chen Peijie also discussed the possibility of projects in the area of public security, which may include cooperation for the transfer of know-how and exchange between police forces.

(Source: Mix Vale)