Consul-general hopes more Angolans will learn Chinese

Angolan Consul-General in Macao Eduardo Velasco Galiano wants more Angolan students to learn Chinese and become teachers of the language, the Macao Polytechnic Institute (MPI) says.

MPI issued a written statement saying Mr Velasco Galiano led a party from his consulate-general on visit to the MPI campus for discussions with MPI President Marcus Im Sio Kei about education and training.

Mr Velasco Galiano expressed hope that more Angolans can study the teaching of Chinese and public administration, with a view to increasing Sino-Angolan cooperation.

The institute welcomes more Angolan students for the purpose of facilitating academic and scientific cooperation by China and the Portuguese-speaking world, the MPI statement quotes Mr Im as saying.