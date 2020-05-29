Construction of vessel for tapping Mozambican gas progresses

Samsung Heavy Industries has installed the first module, the power generation one, on the natural gas production vessel it is building at its shipyards in South Korea for the Coral Floating Liquefied Natural Gas SA consortium, Carta reports.

The Mozambican newspaper, citing a written announcement by Coral Floating Liquefied Natural Gas, says the consortium expects the vessel to begin tapping natural gas in Rovuma Bay Area 4, off northern Mozambique, by 2022.

The consortium says it is putting into action a plan to train young Mozambicans to work there.

Eni SpA of Italy leads the consortium, which includes state-owned China National Oil and Gas Exploration and Development Co. Ltd, Carta says.