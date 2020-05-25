Construction of new airport in Luanda set to resume

The Angolan Transport Ministry and state-owned China National Aero-Technology International Engineering Corp. Ltd (AVIC-ENG) have reached on Wednesday an agreement on the resumption of work on building the new international airport in Luanda, Angop reports.

The Angolan government-run news agency quotes a written statement issued by the ministry as saying precautions against the Covid-19 pandemic will be taken at the construction site.

The ministry said it would pay AVIC-ENG, the contractor, for the work it has already done, but limit spending on the project to US$1.4 billion.

AVIC-ENG has given an undertaking to turn first to Angolan sources for building materials, and to subcontract some specialist work to Angolan enterprises, Angop says.