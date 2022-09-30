Constant development of infrastructure in Portugal, Angola and Brazil

All eight Portuguese-speaking countries rose in 2022 in the “One Belt, One Road” Infrastructure Development Index ranking, an initiative announced by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013.

In the ranking led by Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia, Brazil (12th) is the best-placed Portuguese-speaking country, followed by Angola (22nd), Portugal (28th), Cape Verde (53rd), Mozambique (54th), Timor-Leste (63rd), São Tomé and Príncipe (69th) and Guinea-Bissau (70th).

Portugal is among the Portuguese-speaking countries, the one that appears with the best score in the sub-index of development associated with the environment. Angola stands out the most in the demand sub-index, which combines factors such as demand and potential market. Brazil, on the other hand, leads in the sub-index dedicated to local receptivity and short-term enthusiasm for infrastructure investment, calculated, for example, based on the value of new contracts.