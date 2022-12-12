Consortium of Mota-Engil and Chinese companies selected for US$2.5 billion tender in Nigeria

The consortium led by Mota-Engil, which also includes two Chinese groups, China Communication and Construction Corporation (CCCC) and China Road and Bridge Corporation, has been selected by the state of Lagos in Nigeria, to build a bridge worth US$2.5 billion. CCCC is the shareholder of Mota-Engil.

Besides the consortium with the Portuguese construction company, the consortiums of China Gezhouba Group Company and China Geo-Engineering Corporation and the one led by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation were also selected. The winner of the tender will be announced before the end of the year.

According to Reuters, the 37-kilometre Fourth Mainland Bridge will be awarded under the public-private partnership model. The bridge will be built over a lagoon to link the rapidly growing Lekki peninsula with the airport.

(Source: Jornal de Negócios)