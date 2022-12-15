Confucius Institute of Chinese Medicine officially opened at the Federal University of Goiás

The Federal University of Goiás (UFG) inaugurated the Confucius Institute for Chinese Medicine. During the ceremony, which was held on December 8th, there was the symbolic unveiling of the plaque of the institution and cultural performances with music and Tai Chi Chuan.

There are currently ten Confucius Institutes in Brazil, but UFG is the only university in Latin America to offer not only language and culture courses but also classes in Traditional Chinese Medicine. The headquarters is located in the Faculty of Arts and it offers acupuncture classes 1 and 2, Tai Chi Chuan and Mandarin 1, 2, 3 and 4 in partnership with the Faculty of Nursing.

Jesiel Freitas Carvalho, the vice-rector of the University, sees the inauguration of the Confucius Institute at UFG as a joint effort between the universities of China and Brazil. As a result, he points out the rapprochement of the two peoples and cultures and the promotion of mutual knowledge.

(Source: A Redeção)