Confucius Institute in Brazil marks Lunar New Year

The branch of the Confucius Institute at the Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul in southern Brazil, launched in cooperation with the Communication University of China (CUC), went online to mark the Lunar New Year and the holding of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, the CUC says.

The branch live-streamed on YouTube a programme of 15 cultural events, according to a written statement issued last Sunday by the Chinese university.

On the programme were a seminar on Sino-Brazilian relations in the course of the 21st century; lectures on aspects of China such as the Beijing Winter Olympics and Chinese tea culture, calligraphy and modern music; workshops on Kung Fu; the screening of short films made in China; and the publication of “China: from the Silk Road to the Belt and Road”, a book by Professor Carlos Pinent of the Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul, the announcement says.