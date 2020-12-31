Confidence in Brazilian industry at its highest since 2010

The results of a regular survey show that confidence in Brazilian industry is at its highest this month for over 10 years, indicating that the sector has recovered from the negative impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, Xinhua reports.

The Chinese government-run news agency says the index of confidence in the Brazilian industrial sector compiled by the Getulio Vargas Foundation rose to 114.9 points this month, 1.8 points higher than last month and the highest since May 2010, when it peaked at 116.1 points.

Confidence in 12 of the 19 industries the index covers rose last month, and confidence in 17 industries is higher now than in February, before the COVID-19 pandemic reached Brazil, Xinhua says.

This week Reuters reported that the index of confidence in the Brazilian service sector compiled by the Getulio Vargas Foundation rose this month, having fallen in October and November.