Conference to discuss higher education in lusophone world

The Macao Polytechnic Institute (MPI) and the Polytechnic Institute of Setúbal in Portugal will jointly hold from November 22 to 26 the 11th conference of the Forum of Higher Education Management in Portuguese-speaking Countries and Regions, the institute says.

The theme will be cooperation in higher education in the lusophone world in the face of global challenges, the institute announced in writing last Sunday.

The MPI says the event will bring the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to the attention of lusophone institutions of higher education.

Those attending will meet either online, or face to face at the Polytechnic Institute of Setúbal, if it is safe to gather there physically, the institute says.

On the programme are discussions of access to higher education, diversification and internationalisation, according to the MPI announcement.