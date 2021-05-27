Conference in Portugal on Sino-EU cooperation on health

An international conference on Sino-EU cooperation in matters of health under the auspices of the Chinese Belt and Road initiative is taking place today at the University of Aveiro in Portugal, the organisers say.

The organisers announced in writing that Portuguese Minister for Territorial Cohesion Ana Abrunhosa is attending, along with academics and authorities in their fields in Portugal, Macao and mainland China, and at the Asian Development Bank.

The announcement says the purpose of the conference is to spot opportunities for cooperation by China and the European Union in research and innovation in the field of health.

The organisers are the Portuguese New Silk Road Friends Association, the University of Aveiro and the branch there of the Confucius Institute, supported by the FCT Foundation and Grupo MHS, and the sponsor is the Jorge Álvares Foundation, according to their announcement.